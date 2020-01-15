OTTAWA -- Four years after the Phoenix Pay system was launched, three-quarters of civil servants say they have been impacted by problems with the system and it's causing them stress at work.

The 2019 Public Service Employee Union Survey finds 72% of the 181,000 respondents said their pay has been affected by issues with the system.

Public Services and Procurement Canada reported in November that the public service pay centre was dealing with 214,000 financial transactions beyond the normal workload.

The survey found 59% of respondents said they had experienced new pay or other compensation issues over the last 12 months. Three-quarters of civil servants said ongoing pay or other compensation issues were causing them stress at work.

The 2019 Public Service Employees Survey also asked public servants about their job, work union, harassment, discrimination, stress and well-being.

Overall, the survey found 81% of the 181,000 respondents said they like their job.