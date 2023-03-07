Peter Gabriel playing first Ottawa show in 35 years

Peter Gabriel is playing a show in Ottawa this fall, his first visit to the capital in more than 35 years.

Gabriel's i/o – The Tour is stopping at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The tour will see Gabriel play songs from his forthcoming album i/o "as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected," a news release from promoter Live Nation said.

The co-founder of Genesis embarked on a successful solo career after leaving the band in 1975, including 11 studio albums, several film soundtracks, Grammy awards and two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

According to setlist.fm, this is Gabriel's first show in Ottawa since July 1987 at Lansdowne Park.

He will be joined by regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or the Canadian Tire Centre.