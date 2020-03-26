PEMBROKE -- The Pembroke Regional Hospital says it has been able to get enough supplies for patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the hospital is accepting donations of unexpired personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital issued a statement on Thursday saying it has reached out to businesses and individuals who may have surplus, unopened and unexpired personal protective equipment.

President and CEO Pierre Noel says “many have offered services and others have offered or provide us with donated items that we may be able to use if faced with a supply shortage.”

The Pembroke Regional Hospital says the items needed are:

Hand sanitizer

N95 Masks

Surgical masks

Latex-free gloves

Disinfectant wipes

Protective eyewear (shields, safety goggles)

Level 2 isolation gowns

Anyone wanting to donate items can contact pr@prh.email or 613-732-2811 extension 6165.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital says it is working with health care facilities and hospitals in the region in order to ensure there will be enough supplies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although there have been some limitations, we have still been able to get what is needed for our patients and staff,” said Noel.

“We are also working with the regional Command Centre to carefully manage supplies and following the guidelines set out by our Chief Medical Officer of Health in terms of supply use, and we have an internal working group meeting daily to review supply needs and inventory.”