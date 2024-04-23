Pembroke, Ont. hospital anticipating doctor shortages this spring and summer

The Pembroke Regional Hospital says it is expecting longer wait times this spring and summer because of anticipated physician shortages.

The hospital shared a statement on social media asking prospective patients to be prepared to wait longer than usual this May to September.

"While there is no risk of closure of the hospital's Emergency Department, patients are being asked to prepare for longer-than-usual waits, at times, and, if appropriate, to consider alternative options for non-emergency care," it said on Facebook.

These include seeing a family physician, contacting the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (1-844-727-6404) or going to a walk-in clinic in the west end of Ottawa.

"The Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (VTAC) can connect you with a family doctor for a virtual care appointment, by phone or video, usually within 24 hours. Depending on the initial assessment, you may be asked to attend a VTAC clinical assessment centre in Pembroke, Renfrew or Arnprior to receive further in-person care from a community paramedic or family doctor," the hospital said.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency is still asked to call 9-1-1 or go to their nearest emergency department.

"We would like to thank our community for your ongoing support and we ask for your patience with staff and physicians during this exceptionally challenging time," the hospital said.

Staffing shortages in the region have contributed to temporary closures of some emergency departments, most notably in Almonte and Carleton Place, which each saw several closures last year.

Earlier this year, a poll of hospital staff in Ottawa and the Valley suggested many hospital workers are considering leaving the industry. Increased workload and inadequate compensation were seen as the main drivers of dissatisfaction and burnout among health-care providers.