Almonte, Carleton Place hospitals temporarily closing ER this weekend due to nursing shortage
The emergency departments at the hospitals in Carleton Place and Almonte will be temporarily closed this weekend due to a nursing shortage.
"Like many rural hospitals in Ontario and across the country, (Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital) and (Almonte General Hospital) have had to close the Emergency Department (ED) for short periods due to staffing challenges," the Mississippi River Health Alliance said in a statement.
"These decisions are not made lightly and not without every alternative being exhausted."
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital emergency department will be closed from 3 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday.
The emergency department at the Almonte General Hospital will be closed from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.
"We know these closures are concerning for our community," Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO of the Mississippi River Health Alliance, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we are dealing with multiple sick leaves. We are in contact with Ontario Health East Ministry staff to discuss potential solutions."
Officials say paramedics will transport anyone requiring medical attention to the nearest emergency department fore care.
The Almonte and Carleton Place hospitals emergency departments have been temporarily closed this spring and summer due to staffing shortages.
The Almonte hospital closed its emergency department last Friday night for 17 hours, while the Carleton Place hospital was closed overnight on July 6.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A man arrested in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders has been identified as an architect who has been living for decades across a bay from where the remains of 11 people were found.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Italians outraged after judge clears man of groping teen because contact was under 10 seconds
Italians are using social media to denounce a court verdict clearing a school janitor of a sexual assault charge for groping a 17-year-old student because it only lasted 'around five/10 seconds.'
Wildfires are disproportionately harming Indigenous communities
A new report finds wildfires are disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Mounties warn against vigilantism after string of crimes on remote island in N.B.
Police in New Brunswick are warning against vigilantism after a string of crimes on a remote island in the Bay of Fundy.
-
New government rules spell end for Nova Scotia's distinctive shark-fishing derbies
Nova Scotia shark derbies, which for 30 years offered anglers a chance to land one of the ocean's top predators, have been called off after authorities determined they no longer served a scientific purpose.
-
Cape Breton man charged with second-degree murder in two separate homicides
Police in Cape Breton have charged a second man with murder in relation to two separate, unrelated homicides.
Toronto
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announced
Months after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
-
High levels of bacteria in Lake Ontario closes 3 Toronto beaches
Three Toronto beaches have been deemed unsafe to swim due to high levels of bacteria in Lake Ontario on Friday.
-
Toronto police use genetic genealogy to ID man whose body was found in 2019
With the assistance of investigative genetic genealogy, the Toronto Police Service said they have been able to identify a man found deceased in the city’s downtown core nearly four years ago.
Montreal
-
Quebec's July 13 storm, in pictures
Torrential rains, powerful winds and booms of thunder swept through the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands across the province and flooding roadways everywhere. Here's a glimpse of what went down.
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
-
Ottawa allows deployment of Rangers to help with evacuations due to Quebec forest fires
The federal government has authorized the deployment of Rangers from the Canadian Armed Forces to help with forest fire evacuations in Northern Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Two sent to hospital after crash east of Sudbury
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury on Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, police say.
-
Second Sudbury man expected to receive sentence for fatal arson that killed 3
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area is expected to receive his sentence from Justice Patrick Boucher on Friday.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
London
-
Woodstock looking to ban backyard fireworks
If turned into a bylaw, only organized events, including the city operated Canada Day fireworks, would be permitted.
-
Three people injured following crash in London
According to OPP, three people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
London jury hears evidence on 'frantic' scene of hit and run
A London jury heard evidence about the frantic scene officers came upon after a hit and run that left a 17 year old with life altering injuries.
Winnipeg
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'A very new issue': Kenora discussing regulation of short-term rental properties
The City of Kenora is looking at the possibility of regulating short-term property levels amid a housing shortage and rising safety concerns in the still young industry.
-
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries plan strike, province-wide walkout
Employees with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are planning a one-day province-wide walkout next week, the workers' union announced Friday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents express concern over homeless encampment at proposed CTS site
Frustration and emotions were high at a town hall meeting as residents expressed their concern over a homeless encampment at a proposed Consumption Treatment Services site in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener MPP Laura Mae Lindo officially resigns
The New Democrat member of provincial parliament for Kitchener Centre has officially resigned her seat.
-
Brant bridge will close after being deemed unfit for traffic
The Clever Road Bridge in the County of Brant needs to be closed immediately, after a structural evaluation deemed it not fit for vehicular traffic.
Calgary
-
Spike in Alberta's drug poisoning fatalities includes many organ donors
The number of deceased organs donors who died from drug poisonings is increasing in Alberta as toxic supply increases fatalities and emergency calls.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary
A motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Alberta NDP calls on province to fully commit to Calgary's Green Line funding
Calgary's Green Line LRT expansion has approval from all three levels of government, but the Alberta NDP says the province isn't making it a priority.
Saskatoon
-
'The numbers were huge': Saskatoon saw massive mosquito spike in June
Summer in Saskatchewan can feel short, and with it comes the biting bugs that can make it tricky tto enjoy the outdoors.
-
Sask. farmers plagued by scorching drought, destructive grasshoppers
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
Sask. air quality alerts issued due to heavy smoke from wildfires
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Saskatchewan residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves in from the northwest.
Edmonton
-
Sohi implores Ottawa to fast-track bail reform bill following spate of Edmonton murders
Edmonton’s mayor is asking the federal government for “immediate action” on bail reform in the wake of the stabbing death of a father of seven at a city LRT station.
-
Homicide detectives investigating case of missing Edmonton man
Edmonton police say the disappearance of a local man is being treated as a homicide.
-
Almost $150K in drugs seized in Fort McMurray; local man charged
A Fort McMurray man faces drug trafficking and possession charges after $150,000 in drugs and cash were found at two homes in the northern Alberta community.
Vancouver
-
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver now 'held,' officials say
A highly visible wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver is now considered "held," not quite two days after it was first detected, according to Metro Vancouver.
-
Suspected arrested after TransLink bus stolen, taken on joyride through Vancouver
A suspect was arrested after a TransLink bus was stolen and taken on a joyride through Vancouver on Thursday evening.
Regina
-
Wynyard man threatened bar patrons with replica gun, RCMP say
A 46-year-old man is facing weapons charges after RCMP were called to a bar in Wynyard, Sask. around midnight Thursday morning.
-
Doctor reminding Sask. Country Thunder patrons to watch for smoke and heat exposure
With Country Thunder Saskatchewan upon us once again this weekend venue goers are being reminded to watch for heat and smoke related symptoms.
-
Sask. farmers plagued by scorching drought, destructive grasshoppers
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.