PEMBROKE -- Pembroke dentist Christy Natsis has lost her license to practice for six months in connection to her past conviction of drunk driving causing death.

Natis was sentenced to five years in prison in 2012 after being found guilty of drunk driving causing death in a 2011 crash that killed Bryan Casey on Highway 17 near Arnprior. She was granted parole in June of 2019 after serving just 13 months and resumed her practice a short time later.

A hearing before the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario on Thursday found Natsis guilty of two allegations against her, one of breaking the law and a second of disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional or unethical conduct.

The decision means Natsis has been formally reprimanded by the College, will have her license suspended for six months and have her practice monitored with regular visits until April 18, 2023. The suspension will take effect on Dec. 26. She must also pay $7,500 in costs.

Natsis' trial was one of the long in Canadian history, dragging on for three years before she was convicted and another two years for appeals to be exhausted.

Casey, a father of three, was killed in the crash with Natsis on the night of March 31, 2011.