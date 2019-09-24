

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA - Ottawa Paramedics say a man has died after being hit by an OC Transpo bus Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian was struck in the area of Russell Rd. and Southvale Cres. just before 8:00 a.m.

Paramedics initially said he was in critical condition, but later confirmed he died at the scene.

Ottawa Police have closed Russell Rd. between Walkley Rd. and St. Laurent Blvd. for the investigation.