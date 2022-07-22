Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Vanier.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Marier Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. Friday.
Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV Morning Live the driver of a vehicle struck a woman on Marier Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Marier Avenue is closed between Montreal Road and Carillion Street, and access to Deschamps Avenue is closed at Olmstead Street.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
