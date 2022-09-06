Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club

Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.

The Rideau Sports Centre posted to social media that Pearl Jam lead singer and guitarist Eddie Vedder turned up to play tennis but he needed an important tool.

“He borrowed our CEO and Founder’s (Nicki Bridgland) tennis racquet. What a thrill it was to meet him,” a post on the Rideau Sports Centre’s Facebook page.

Pearl Jam was at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday and the team at the Rideau Sports Centre enjoyed the show.

“Saturday night’s concert was INCREDIBLE…thank you for bringing such joy to Ottawa!”