Peacock escapes OPP officers in eastern Ontario

A peacock is on the loose in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers have received calls regarding a loose peacock, which was last seen on Hillbrook Road in Augusta Township.

"This cunning bird escaped capture from our officers by flying up a tree!" police said on Twitter.

Police did not say where the peacock had escaped.

On Facebook, someone joked, "Danny the Domville peacock in on the lam again, wanted for flight from an officer."

Peacocks on the loose are apparently not unusual in Augusta Township.

Last August, someone posted a photo in the Facebook "Augusta Township is Awesome" group of a peacock wandering on Skakum Road.