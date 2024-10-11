OTTAWA
Passes to view the fall colours in Algonquin Park nearly sold out for Thanksgiving weekend

The fall colours on display in Algonquin Park in 2023. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) The fall colours on display in Algonquin Park in 2023. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
With above-average temperatures to begin this fall season, fall colours viewing remains near its peak heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

A popular spot to view fall colours is in Algonquin Park, where day passes are required for visitors.

As of October 10, day permits for Algonquin Park’s Highway 60 corridor, which stretches 56 kilometres from the west gate to the east gate, are sold out for both Saturday and Sunday.

Passes were 60 per cent sold out for Friday as of Thursday, and 80 percent sold out for Monday, October 14.

Typically, Algonquin Park says the date for peak fall colours viewing falls on September 27.

While peak viewing has never surpassed October 9, recorded in 1996, the park’s current gauge of colours on maple, poplar, and birch trees remain at vibrant high points. 

The ideal time for viewing bright reds and oranges on maples trees is typically from mid-September to early October. These colours are mostly found in the park’s west end.

From early to mid-October, including this Thanksgiving weekend, bright yellows and oranges can be seen on the local poplar and birch trees, along with burnt oranges on sugar maples. These are most notably found in the park’s east end and near the east gate.

Algonquin’s tamarack trees reach their peak yellows in mid-to-late October. By Late October to early November, most of the park’s deciduous trees will have fallen bare.

Follow CTV News