Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'

Ottawa police are asking the public to stay away from Parliament Hill due to a police operation into a "suspicious incident."

According to an alert from the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS), obtained by CTV News Ottawa, there is a "shelter in place" order due to what PPS called a "possible threat." Parliament Hill has been evacuated.

In an statement, PPS confirmed the shelter in place order remained in effect.

“Earlier today an alert was sent out via the Emergency Notification System (ENS) to all parliamentarians and parliamentary employees by the Parliamentary Protective Service regarding an operation which is underway with a possible threat. All Parliamentary buildings are in Shelter in Place until further notice and Parliament Hill has been evacuated. As the situation is ongoing, our highest priority continues to be the safety of the parliamentary community and the public. We continue to work closely with our security partners.”

Wellington Street in front of the Parliament Buildings is closed from Elgin Street to Bronson Avenue, as is Metcalfe Street between Albert and Slater streets, according to police.

No other details have been made available. Police say they will advise when the matter has been fully investigated and the area cleared.

This is a developing news story. More details to come…

Due to an ongoing Police Investigation at Parliament Hill. We are asking the public to stay away from the area. Wellington Rd is closed between Bronson and Elgin Metcalfe is closed between Albert and Slater. — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) June 11, 2022