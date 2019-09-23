

On street parking rates are set to rise dramatically in the city of Ottawa, in some cases by more than 30%.

A report filed to the Transportation committee recommends raising hourly parking rates from $3.00/hour to $3.50/hour, and in some cases $4.00/hour.

A rise to the full rate of $4.00/hour represents an increase of more than 30%.

The new rates would kick in January 1st, 2020, and bring in an extra $1.1 million in revenues for the city.

The report also recommends changing where parking meters should be placed.

For example, under the current system, the introduction of parking meters can be vetoed by the ward councillor and community.

That was the case in April 2017 when a recommendation for parking meters in Wellington West and Westboro got nixed.

If the committee approves the change, the final decision would rest with Ottawa City Council.

The report will be presented to the committee October 2nd.