Paris-trained chef opens budget friendly fine dining restaurant in Pembroke, Ont.

At Pembroke’s newest restaurant, patrons can’t sit down and enjoy a meal, but when they leave with their order, it may be some of the best takeout food they’ve had.

FN Good Food, located at 53 Pembroke Street West, held its grand opening Saturday.

The new eatery says it offers comfort food done well at an affordable price for everyone.

"I wanted to prove that you can make fine dining type foods using fresh herbs, fresh seasonings, just fresh ingredients and really keep it within a budget," says FN Good Food owner Catherine Donovan.

Touted as being faster than fast food by Donovan, her menu contains favourites such as mac and cheese, baked beans, jerk chicken, Philly cheesesteak, hot dogs, spaghetti and more. She calls it "junk food without the junk."

All of her prices include tax, with the most expensive item costing just $20.

"My products are inclusive," she says.

"That means anyone who's concentrating on any price point for their meal can afford to come here."

Donovan says her creations are a combination of art and the science of food, a concept she brings to Pembroke from her culinary education at one of the oldest and most prestigious culinary schools in the world, Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France.

"I was fortunate when I went to cooking school that I was able to do pastry (training) as well. It’s rare to do both because one is very artsy, it's very creative, you just throw everything in and see what happens. Whereas pastry is very scientific, very precise. So I’ve taken those two loves and I've combined it together," she said.

FN Good Food is open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.