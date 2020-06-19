MONTEBELLO, QUE -- It is a unique experience in nature and if you like feeding deer and elk, it's where you want to be and it's re-opening just in time for summer.

Visitors can drive hike and have a picnic at Parc Omega during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some new restrictions.

Dear love carrots and kids love feeding deer. After nearly three months, Parc Omega in Montebello, Quebec is reopening on Saturday.

There is a 12-kilometre car safari where families can stay inside their own car and feed some animals that come through the window. However, do not roll it all the way down.

Park spokesperson Billie-Prisca Giroux says the park has put new health measures in place to protect visitors as well as staff and animals.

"Obviously because of COVID-19 we had to put in place a lot of sanitary measures and respect all recommendations from public health," says Giroux. "To control the number of people on site we now ask visitors to buy and reserve their tickets online before the visit and we also ask them to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines."

The 2,200 acre nature park located about a one hour drive from Ottawa, is where you can see animals like deer, elk, bison, wild boar and many of North America's animals.

The park is asking you to limit touching the animals as much as possible. Gift shops will be open with distance markers on the ground and restaurants will be takeout only. Washrooms are now mobile stations with sinks inside and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout.

While not all of the attractions will be able to run, many will, including the wolf exhibit.

If you are looking to immerse yourself in nature, Parc Omega also has accommodations. The wolf lodge gives you an opportunity to sleep in a cabin with large glass windows overlooking the wolf pack and seeing the nocturnal animals up close.

The park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can bring your own carrots or order bags online when you buy tickets. Bring more than one bag however, feeding them is fun and a bag can go fast.