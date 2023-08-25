Paramedic assessment centres becoming a new doctor's office in Renfrew County

Renfrew County has set up Virtual Triage and Assessment Centres to treat patients who do not have a family doctor. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Renfrew County has set up Virtual Triage and Assessment Centres to treat patients who do not have a family doctor. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina