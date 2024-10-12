OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Paralympian Jolan Wong to receive key to the City of Pembroke

    Paralympian Jolan Wong won the bronze medal in sitting volleyball at the Paris Olympic Games.
    Paralympic bronze medalist Jolan Wong is set to receive the key to the City of Pembroke on Sunday.

    Wong won the bronze medal in sitting volleyball – Canada’s first in the event – at this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic games.

    Originally from Vermilion, Alta., Wong has lived in Pembroke for the past 11 years and been a member of Canada’s sitting volleyball team since its inception 16 years ago.

    Mayor Ron Gervais will present Wong with the key to the city at the Pembroke Lumber Kings game at 2 p.m. at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

    Wong has also won bronze medals at the 2015 and 2019 Parapan American Games and a silver medal at the 2022 World Para Volleyball Championship.

    "The presentation of a key to an individual by a municipality is the highest honor that can be bestowed. It is a beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals with the highest level of achievement," the city of Pembroke said in a statement.

