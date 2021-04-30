OTTAWA -- Frontline hospital staff in Ottawa received a generous surprise from an NHL star on Friday.

P.K. Subban, the former Montreal Canadiens defenceman now with the New Jersey Devils, sent lunch over to the ICU staff at the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus through his charitable foundation.

Thank you to the @OttawaHospital ICU team for the wonderful care they provide patients, especially during these tough times. @PKSubban1 is sending over some delicious food to thank the incredible team for everything they do. ����#PKSubbanFoundation #FeelGoodFriday pic.twitter.com/T3YJ9MrLgI — PK Subban Foundation (@PKSF1) April 30, 2021

"I just want to thank the medical heroes at Ottawa’s Civic Hospital, specifically the team in the ICU, for all the hard work that you guys have done helping patients, especially the patients that can’t see their family,” Subban said in a video.

“Thank you so much for everything that you guys have done and continue to do.”

The food from La Bottega Nicastro in the ByWard Market arrived at the Civic late Friday morning.

Subban is known for his generosity toward hospitals. In 2016, he donated $10 million through his foundation to the Montreal Children's Hospital.