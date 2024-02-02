OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Over $100K of illegal tobacco and drugs seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

    Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg) Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
    Share

    Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says over $100,000 worth of contraband items have been seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

    The seized items include tobacco, marijuana and hashish. The agency says the items were discovered “as a result of the vigilance of staff members” on Monday and Tuesday.

    “The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors,” said CSC in a media release on Friday.

    CSC adds that not only the institution works with police to make sure unauthorized items do not enter correctional institutions, but also has heightened measures to tackle such activities.

    CSC says that it has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to exchange information related to drug use or trafficking for the safety and security of its visitors, inmates and staff members.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau considering sanctions on 'extremist' settlers in West Bank

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank. “Settler violence in the west bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News