Over $100K of illegal tobacco and drugs seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says over $100,000 worth of contraband items have been seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

The seized items include tobacco, marijuana and hashish. The agency says the items were discovered “as a result of the vigilance of staff members” on Monday and Tuesday.

“The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors,” said CSC in a media release on Friday.

CSC adds that not only the institution works with police to make sure unauthorized items do not enter correctional institutions, but also has heightened measures to tackle such activities.

CSC says that it has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to exchange information related to drug use or trafficking for the safety and security of its visitors, inmates and staff members.