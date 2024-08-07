Over 1,300 students in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties facing suspension over incomplete vaccine records

Students in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties could be barred from attending school unless they meet provincial vaccination requirements before the start of the next school year.

Dr. Linna Li of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has signed an order of suspension for over 1,300 students in the region, with notice being mailed out to families starting this month.

A suspension from school will begin on the first day of school, for most school boards, and last for 20 days, unless vaccination requirements are met.

"With Pertussis cases rising in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and Measles cases in Ontario, it is important that immunization records are up to date," the health unit said in a news release on Tuesday.

"This proactive measure will allow the Health Unit to quickly respond to cases in the school environment and help minimize school disruptions for students and staff this coming school year."

Under Ontario's Immunization and School Pupils Act, students in primary and secondary school are required to be vaccinated against nine diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, unless a valid exemption is approved.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit conducted immunization record assessments for students in junior and senior kindergarten, and students aged seven and 17-years-old during the 2023-24 school year.

Over 6,000 records assessed during the last school year showed missing doses of required vaccines or a complete absence of an immunization record in the provincial system, the health unit said.

Letters were subsequently sent to families with instructions on how to access vaccine appointments, how to upload up to date immunization records or how to apply for an exemption from the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

The health unit has set up additional immunization clinics in late August at five locations.

The suspension will be rescinded when one of the following requirements is met by the parent or guardian: