OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Over 1,300 students in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties facing suspension over incomplete vaccine records

    A vaccination can be seen above in an undated file photo. A vaccination can be seen above in an undated file photo.
    Share

    Students in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties could be barred from attending school unless they meet provincial vaccination requirements before the start of the next school year.

    Dr. Linna Li of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has signed an order of suspension for over 1,300 students in the region, with notice being mailed out to families starting this month.

    A suspension from school will begin on the first day of school, for most school boards, and last for 20 days, unless vaccination requirements are met.

    "With Pertussis cases rising in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and Measles cases in Ontario, it is important that immunization records are up to date," the health unit said in a news release on Tuesday.

    "This proactive measure will allow the Health Unit to quickly respond to cases in the school environment and help minimize school disruptions for students and staff this coming school year."

    Under Ontario's Immunization and School Pupils Act, students in primary and secondary school are required to be vaccinated against nine diseases, including measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, unless a valid exemption is approved.

    The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit conducted immunization record assessments for students in junior and senior kindergarten, and students aged seven and 17-years-old during the 2023-24 school year.

    Over 6,000 records assessed during the last school year showed missing doses of required vaccines or a complete absence of an immunization record in the provincial system, the health unit said.

    Letters were subsequently sent to families with instructions on how to access vaccine appointments, how to upload up to date immunization records or how to apply for an exemption from the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

    The health unit has set up additional immunization clinics in late August at five locations.

    The suspension will be rescinded when one of the following requirements is met by the parent or guardian:

    • Provide a record of immunization using the health unit's online portal. The health unit does not accept submissions from apps such as CAN Immunize as often there are errors made when the parent transcribes the information. A copy of an official immunization record from a health care provider is required.
    • Provide the health unit with a statement of medical exemption to exempt the student from immunization requirements.
    • Provide the health unit with a statement of conscience or religious belief affidavit to exempt the student from immunization requirements.
    • Submit proof of a booked immunization appointment to provide the student with the required vaccines by email to ImmunizationNursingSupport@healthunit.org.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News