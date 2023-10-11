Outlaw biker gang members to converge in Gananoque, Ont. Friday: police

Police are telling residents of Gananoque, Ont. that members of the Outlaws motorcycle gang will be converging in the town this Friday.

Friday the 13th is a common gathering date for bikers. While the largest gathering is in the town of Port Dover, Ont., on the shores of Lake Erie, Gananoque has also been a popular destination. There was a gathering of Outlaws members in January.

"Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs are among criminal organizations whose wide array of criminal activity can cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario," the Gananoque Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Earlier this year, violence erupted between gangs in eastern Ontario, notably the Outlaws and the Loners. Three people were injured in a fight between biker gang members in Cornwall, Ont. in July. Days later, the Outlaws clubhouse in Brockville, Ont. burned down.

Police say proper precautions are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors in Gananoque.

"Gananoque Police are reminding citizens that these events have occurred in the town over the last few years with minimal disruption and are asked to contact police if you require police assistance."

The next Friday the 13th won't happen until September 2024.