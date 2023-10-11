Ottawa

    • Outlaw biker gang members to converge in Gananoque, Ont. Friday: police

    Members of the Outlaws motorcycle club, joined by members from other clubs, ride through Hollis Center, Maine Saturday, June 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Joel Page) Members of the Outlaws motorcycle club, joined by members from other clubs, ride through Hollis Center, Maine Saturday, June 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Joel Page)

    Police are telling residents of Gananoque, Ont. that members of the Outlaws motorcycle gang will be converging in the town this Friday.

    Friday the 13th is a common gathering date for bikers. While the largest gathering is in the town of Port Dover, Ont., on the shores of Lake Erie, Gananoque has also been a popular destination. There was a gathering of Outlaws members in January.

    "Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs are among criminal organizations whose wide array of criminal activity can cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario," the Gananoque Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police said in a joint statement Wednesday.

    Earlier this year, violence erupted between gangs in eastern Ontario, notably the Outlaws and the Loners. Three people were injured in a fight between biker gang members in Cornwall, Ont. in July. Days later, the Outlaws clubhouse in Brockville, Ont. burned down.

    Police say proper precautions are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors in Gananoque.

    "Gananoque Police are reminding citizens that these events have occurred in the town over the last few years with minimal disruption and are asked to contact police if you require police assistance."

    The next Friday the 13th won't happen until September 2024.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News