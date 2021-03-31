OTTAWA -- For the first time during the pandemic, Gatineau and the Outaouais are seeing a triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Quebec health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Gatineau on Wednesday, a one-day record for new cases of novel coronavirus.

The previous one-day record was 89 new cases of COVID-19, set back on March 25.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,534 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region. The majority of the cases have been located in Gatineau.

As of Tuesday, there were 172 deaths in the Outaouais linked to COVID-19.

The one-day record for new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais comes after Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Ontario and Quebec are in talks to "standardize" COVID-19 rules in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Legault added stricter rules for the Outaouais could be implemented due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Gatineau and the Outaouais are currently in the Level 3-Alert level in Quebec's restrictions. There is a 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and rules for dining at restaurants limited seating to a maximum of two people from a different address at a table.