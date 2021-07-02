OTTAWA -- Ottawa youths aged 12 to 17 are next in line for an accelerated second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government says that starting on Monday at 8 a.m., all youths 12 to 17 will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics.

"As the province enters Step Two of our Roadmap, all eligible Ontarians have the opportunity for a two-dose summer," said Health Minister Christine Elliott. "Vaccines are the best defence against COVID-19 and variants, and I encourage everyone to get their first and second shots as soon as possible."

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved in Canada for 12 to 17 year-olds.

As of Wednesday, 74 per cent of Ottawa youths 12 to 17 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two per cent of youth are fully vaccinated.

The city of Ottawa has said 200,000 appointments for first and second doses have been booked at COVID-19 vaccination clinics between July 1 and 20.

EASTERN ONTARIO HEALTH UNIT

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says youths 12 to 17 in its region can get the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics in Casselman and Alexandria on Friday with no appointment required.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

You can also call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. You may also be able eligible for vaccination at a local pharmacy, at a pop-up clinic, or at the Bruyère vaccine clinic.