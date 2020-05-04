OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents could soon be able to enjoy more green space in Ottawa’s parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jim Watson tells CTV News Ottawa city staff are working on a plan to loosen the restrictions on using parks while practicing physical distancing.

“I’ve asked our staff, along with Keith Elgi, the chair of Ottawa Public Health, to come back with a plan on how we can open up more parts of different parks throughout the city.”

“They’re working on that now, and hopefully in the next couple of days we’ll be able to announce something that allows more people to enjoy green space in our city.”

The City of Ottawa closed all parks, city park facilities, park equipment and waterfront areas in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city’s website, amenities and spaces that are closed include public sports fields, ball diamonds, basketball and tennis courts.

The Mayor has said on Twitter that the parks were closed under orders from the Ontario Government. Watson told a Twitter user over the weekend that he has spoken with Ontario Government officials to clarify the rules.

@KeithEgli the chair of public health & I have already spoken with provincial ministers & officials to clarify the rules on park openings earlier this week. We are awaiting for clarification No delay has been caused by OPH or Dr Etches. Until we get go ahead parka still closed — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) May 2, 2020

As the temperatures hit 20C over the weekend, several Councillors and Ottawa residents called on the City of Ottawa to loosen the restrictions.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Department Dan Chenier says “the city has the authority to change its park closure provision in areas and spaces that do not have recreation amenities, and that are not part of the Provincial order.”

“City staff are currently working with Ottawa Public Health and other partners to reassess this provision.”

Councillor Shawn Menard said Sunday night that “it’s time for the City of Ottawa to open up its green space again. Ottawa Public Health guidelines would be put in place and physical distancing would still be necessary in parks.”

“People should be able to sit in the grass, kick a ball with family or read a book on a blanket.”

It’s time for the City of #Ottawa to open up its green spaces again. Ottawa Public Health guidelines would be put in place and physical distancing would still be necessary in parks, but people should be able to sit in the grass, kick a ball with family or read a book on a blanket — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) May 3, 2020

The National Capital Commission has closed Queen Elizabeth Driveway to motorists so residents have more room for running, walking and cycling.

According to the NCC, other parkways will be closed on weekends to vehicles as the Ontario and Quebec Governments ease COVID-19 restrictions.

In Toronto, the city recently stopped issuing tickets to people found using park benches.