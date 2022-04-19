Ottawa woman stuck in Punta Cana due to Sunwing delays
An Ottawa woman is among hundreds of passengers left stranded by Sunwing Vacations because of a technical issue affecting the airline.
As of Tuesday, the problem still hadn't been fixed.
Lauren Lozier from Ottawa has been pacing the lobby of a Punta Cana resort for two days, hoping to board a bus to the airport soon.
“Our flight’s been delayed I think 28 hours now. They just pushed it again,” says Lozier. “The flight keeps getting changed. Usually it’s in half-hour increments. We started at 1:45, and then it was 2:15, 2:30. Then it got pushed to 3:00. Then it was 3:45. And now its 4:15.”
The resort’s lobby is filled with Sunwing passengers who have been temporarily left stranded, and left in the dark.
“Sunwing has not emailed me,” says Lozier. “There’s been no contact from the actual company to be like, ‘Hey, sorry.’ We just keep getting our ‘flight delayed’ email. And sometimes they don’t come in, so you have to keep checking the app.”
The company says this is all happening because of a computer glitch affecting the its check-in system.
“Our check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage affecting our flight operations. We sincerely apologize to all of our customers whose travel plans have been impacted,” Sunwing said in a statement Tuesday.
Some passengers are stuck in the Caribbean; others are stuck in Canadian airports trying to get their vacations underway. Frustration setting in.
“I think maybe the lack of communication,” says one Montreal traveller. “You can see a lot of frustrated people.”
“You go on the website and there’s nothing. ‘We’ll keep you posted. We’ll keep you updated,’” says another Montreal traveller.
One woman in Toronto says she’s had to stay in a hotel because of the delays.
“We’ve been waiting since yesterday. Our flight was supposed to be at 11:30 a.m. Then it was delayed again until the afternoon, and then the evening, and then we were put up in a hotel overnight, and then back here this morning at quarter to six.”
There are flights coming and going to southern destinations according to Sunwing’s website, but passengers still feel unsure when they can get on them.
Lozier was only supposed to be in Punta Cana for five days, and although it’s now day seven and she still hasn’t boarded a plane, she says things could be worse.
“We’re in a beautiful place,” says Lozier. “It’s snowing in Ottawa, so we’re trying not to be that upset.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
Thousands of Sunwing passengers left in limbo due to technical glitch
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
The axe from 'The Shining' is now on sale for almost $74,000
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Atlantic
-
Communities most affected by N.S. mass shooting lacking proper mental health services
Tuesday marks the second day of remembrance for the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and two years later, the emotional scars remain for many.
-
Ottawa spending $22 million for upgrades to New Brunswick long-term care homes
The federal government is investing more than $22 million to improve services for residents of long-term care homes in New Brunswick, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday during a visit to the northern town of Dalhousie, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia to invoke interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
Diesel prices in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight Tuesday as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Toronto
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Montreal
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North
A teenager is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.
-
Quebec employers desperate for tradespeople, urge government to increase immigration
Albert Einstein famously once said that if he had to live his life over again, he'd choose to be a plumber. Those in the industry say today, that would be a good bet -- the shortage of workers in the trades is getting very dire, and pay is skyrocketing.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern College adds virtual reality training to police foundations program
Northern College recently purchased new virtual reality equipment for its police foundations program.
-
How to decide when it's time to change your winter tires
If you got your winter tires swapped already, you might be thinking this latest blast of snow in northern Ontario could be your fault.
-
Chase begins in Huntsville, ends with fatal collision near Orillia, police say
Ontario Province Police say a break-and-enter in Huntsville early Tuesday morning ended in tragedy a few hours later in Orillia.
London
-
Jury now deliberating a verdict at London, Ont. murder trial
Late Tuesday afternoon, the jury at the second degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams, 39, started its deliberations.
-
First phase of Adelaide Street North underpass project begins in London, Ont.
Workers wasted no time Tuesday starting to take apart Central Avenue in London, Ont. as the first phase of the Adelaide Street North underpass project begins.
-
Gun-related incident under investigation
London police are investigating after reports of gunshots in an apartment complex on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Woman gives birth in Manitoba days after fleeing Ukraine
One woman has given birth to a happy and healthy baby boy in Dauphin, Man., just days after she fled Ukraine.
-
'It's a nightmare': Family of woman, children killed in Portage la Prairie struggling to process tragedy
It’s been over a week since Tammi St. Jean received a phone call from Manitoba RCMP informing her that her daughter and two grandchildren had been found dead, but she is still having trouble processing the devastating news.
-
Witness in Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial testifies about vehicle break-in, stolen bankcards and fraudulent transactions
A trial for the man accused of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit nearly four years ago continued Tuesday after it was postponed due to last week’s storm.
Kitchener
-
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
-
'Blurring the line between the virtual and the physical word': Waterloo researchers helping develop the metaverse
A team at the University of Waterloo is working on research described as “the evolution of the internet,” in part through a grant from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Wellesley couple stuck in Mexico amid Sunwing network issue affecting hundreds
A couple from Wellesley are among hundreds of Canadians stranded by a Sunwing network issue that is now entering its second day.
Calgary
-
'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a 'sophisticated' methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
-
Petition pushes for ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in Calgary
An online petition calling on the City of Calgary to ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers has garnered more than 1,400 signatures.
-
Cochrane RCMP issue warning against highway travel as heavy snow, gusting wind create hazardous highways
Cochrane RCMP issued a warning advising against traveling on highways in the area Tuesday afternoon as winter weather conditions made roads slippery and hazardous.
Saskatoon
-
Grassfire rages in Saskatoon, threatens homes
For the second time this week, a controlled burn got out of hand in the Saskatoon area.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
Edmonton
-
'Don't believe in socialism': Kenney happy to leave insurance rates to the free market
Alberta's premier accused his NDP opponents of wanting to bring in public auto insurance Tuesday, a move that Jason Kenney said would result in "Soviet-style" lack of choice, like other provinces.
-
Artwork made by local doctor and musician being sold to raise money for Ukraine
A local musician and doctor are teaming up to raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
-
Red Deer to hold Hlinka Gretzky Cup before World Juniors return to Edmonton in August
Edmonton will be the sole host of the 2022 men's world junior championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held in Red Deer, Alta., this summer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher gets 10-year ban after trying to pursue romantic relationships with multiple students after graduation: agreement
A British Columbia man has been banned from teaching for 10 years as a result of the relationships he formed with his students while working at an independent school.
-
26 co-workers celebrate Lotto Max win with pizza party for entire Metro Vancouver office
More than two dozen co-workers are thousands of dollars richer thanks to a Lotto Max draw on April Fool's Day.
-
Teens being pressured for nude photos on Snapchat, Mission RCMP says
Police in Mission are out with a warning to parents after receiving "several" reports of teenagers being approached on Snapchat by someone trying to pressure them into sending explicit or nude photos.
Regina
-
City of Regina unveils 'Transit Master Plan'
The City of Regina unveiled its Transit Master Plan on Tuesday, which lays out the city’s aspirations for its public transit system for the next 25 years.
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.