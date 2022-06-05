Ottawa woman scheduled to get married in a month dies while hiking at the Grand Canyon

An Ottawa woman died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, one month before she was scheduled to get married.

The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.

"Soon thereafter the hiker became unresponsive and bystanders initiated CPR," the NPS said in a statement.

"National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful."

The victim has been identified as Melanie Goodine, 41, of Ottawa. Goodine had been living in the Niagara Region.

Goodine was scheduled to be married next month, and wanted to do one more hike before getting married, according to her fiancé. Stephen Spicer described Goodine as silly and fun loving.

Melanie Goodine, 41, of Ottawa died while hiking in Arizona. (Photo courtesy: Stephen Spicer)

Michelle Venneri says Goodine left an imprint on her soul.

"She radiated a warmth and possessed a pure, genuine nature," Venneri told CTV News Ottawa.

"Quite rare to find in this world these days. Our interactions were few and far between over the years … but her lasting impressions always left an imprint on my soul and I’m sure on many others in this world also."

The National Park Service says Goodine was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier in the day.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner and the National Park Service are investigating the death.

"All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in travelling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing," NPS said. "The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

A spokesperson for the Grand Canyon National Park told CNN that shade temperatures in the area reached 35 C to 40 C on Thursday.