Ottawa woman in West Bank calling on Canadian government for more help getting Canadians out

Noor Hamdalla's trip to the West Bank was supposed to be a time to visit family and do charity work. She arrived just over two weeks ago and got see where her father grew up.

"Honestly, it was a surreal experience; I have a very big family here that I haven't seen for a while," she said. "It was so nice to see my family and to see where my dad grew up. He took me to my grandparents' house; we toured the placed he grew up the places that meant the most to him."

Everything changed on Oct. 7, when the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

"I remember that morning very vividly. I woke up around 8 a.m., I checked my phone, and my family (in Ottawa) …it is just me and my dad here, and my family was sending us the news," Hamdalla said. "I just remember thinking this is going to get so much worse."

Hamdalla says she remains safe in Tulkarem in the West Bank and is grateful to have food and shelter, but there is a feeling of fear and worry.

"It was a lot of fear, it was uncertainty. I was like, we are here, what is next? Of course, they are going to close the border, there will be restriction of movement and we aren't going to be able to get out."

Hamdalla says that after the conflict broke out, people rushed to fill up on fuel and groceries because they were worried that they would be cut off from supplies and basic necessities.

She and her family have registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service but she says she has not heard back from the Canadian government, except for generated automatic messages.

"I haven't seen any military presence yet, but I stay up pretty late at night, and any time I hear a voice I am like, 'Oh my God, are they here? Are they coming?'"

She says she has no idea when she will be returning home to Canada and calls the lack of communication from the Canadian government "alienating."

The federal government says it is conducting assisted departure options from Israel to a safe third location and is planning assisted departures from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to safe third locations, "when conditions allow."

Global Affairs Canada says Canadians in or around Israel, the West Bank, or the Gaza Strip should assess their surroundings, shelter in place if leaving the area safely isn't feasible, limit movements, remain extremely cautious, try to keep phones charged, check local and international media for updates, and follow the instructions of local authorities. Canadians are also urged to register through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service

Providing an update ahead of a federal cabinet meeting Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv will transport more Canadians and their families to Athens. Approximately 1,300 people have left through these daily military evacuation flights since they began last Thursday. The government says 31 people including Canadians and some foreign nationals have also been shuttled out of the West Bank.

"My message to Canadians that are in Tel Aviv and Canadians that are in West Bank: if you want to leave, please contact Global Affairs Canada. If you're given a spot, please take it, because we don't know how long this operation will be able to continue as the situation is very volatile," Joly said.

In Gaza, the situation is dire, said International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, Tuesday.

Israel has cut off access to supplies, water and electricity in the region controlled by Hamas, which the Canadian government has designated a terrorist organization.

Hussen said Canada is committing $10 million to address urgent needs in the region, but there isn't a way to safely get those supplies to people in Gaza at this time. He is hopeful that U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Israel this week will allow for a secure corridor through Egypt to get supplies into the region and get Canadians out.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Hamas to permit unrestricted humanitarian access into Gaza and to free all of the hostages it has taken.

This is the 11th day of the war between Hamas and Israel. To date, the federal government has confirmed that six Canadians have died in the region and two remain missing.