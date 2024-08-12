OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Ottawa woman facing charges following string of antisemitic vandalism

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police say a 20-year-old woman is facing charges following an investigation into a string of antisemitic vandalism in March.

    Between March 16 and 24, police were notified of several incidents of spray-painted antisemitic symbols and messages throughout the city.

    Police said Monday the woman, whose name was not included in a news release, is facing four counts of mischief. She is expected to appear in court Monday.

    Last month, Ottawa police said the number of hate-motivated incidents targeting Jewish people more than doubled in the first six months of 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023.

    Ottawa police continue to encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences incidents of hate to report them.

    "Reporting hate-motivated incidents is an important step in stopping cycles of hatred," police said.

