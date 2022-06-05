Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon

An Ottawa woman has died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.

"Soon thereafter the hiker became unresponsive and bystanders initiated CPR," the NPS said in a statement.

"National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful."

The victim has been identified as Melanie Goodine, 41, of Ottawa.

The National Park Service says Goodine was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier in the day.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

"All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in travelling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing," NPS said. "The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

A spokesperson for the Grand Canyon National Park told CNN that shade temperatures in the area reached 35 C to 40 C on Thursday.