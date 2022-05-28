Ottawa woman, 95, sets Canadian record at Ottawa Race Weekend

Rejeanne Fairhead set a Canadian record in her first ever race at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

The 95-year-old from Ottawa completed the Ottawa 5K on Saturday afternoon in 58 minutes.

Fairhead is this year's oldest participant for Ottawa Race Weekend, where 25,000 people will take part in the events.

Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend tweeted, "Amazing! A Canadian record made today by 95 year old Rejeanne Fairhead at the Ottawa 5K."

Fairhead's daughter-in-law Ruth McMahon told CTV News Ottawa on Friday she would be making Canadian history when she crosses the finish line.

"Pretty much if she finishes the run, she’s got the record for women 95 years and older," McMahon said.

Fairhead was raising money for the Perley Health Foundation.

Ottawa Race Weekend wraps up on Sunday with the half marathon and the marathon.