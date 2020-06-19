Advertisement
Ottawa will allow food trucks at 28 parks this summer
OTTAWA -- Food trucks will be allowed to set up at 28 City of Ottawa parks this summer.
The city is opening up food vending spaces at parks across Ottawa to assist local businesses and food truck/cart operators through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food vendors can apply for a licence from the City of Ottawa to have a space at popular parks during the summer months. Under the City of Ottawa's plans, food trucks/carts can operate in municipal parks between Canada Day and October 31.
Vendors must apply by June 26, and the City of Ottawa says a selection panel made up of staff from Recreation, Public Works, Bylaw Services and Public Health will select the businesses for permits.
There is no restrictions on the types of food that may be sold in city parks.
According to the City of Ottawa, new food truck/cart vendors will require a mobile refreshment vehicle or cart business licence and a seasonal designated space permit from the city to operate.
The permit costs are $450 for carts and $1,167 for trucks.
The 28 City of Ottawa parks are:
- Cardinal Creek Community Park on Trim Road
- Heritage Park on Orleans Boulevard
- Ken Ross Park on Longfields Drive
- Beaverbrook Park
- Richcraft Recreation Complex on Innovation Drive
- Whalen Park on Kanata Avenue
- Village Square Park on Abbott Street East in Stittsville
- Andrew Haydon Park on Carling Avenue
- Pinecrest Park on Torquay Avenue
- Ben Franklin Park on Knoxdale Road
- General Burns Park on Chesterton Drive
- Aladdin Park on Albion Road
- Eastvale Park on Eastvale Drive
- Pineview/Stonehenge Park on Ridgebrook Drive/Stonehenge Cres.
- Riverain Park on North River Road
- Strathcona Park on Range Road
- Laroche Park on Bayview Station Road
- Celebration Park on Central Park Drive
- Brantwood Park on Onslow Crescent
- Windsor Park on Windsor Avenue
- Lynda Lane Park on Smyth Road
- Aquaview Park on Aquaview Drive
- Millennium Park on Millennium Boulevard
- Greely Village Park on Parkway Road
- Victoria Park on Victoria Street
- Claudette Cain Park on River Road
- Leitrim Park on Leitrim Road
- Walter Baker Park on Charlie Rogers Place