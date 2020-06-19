OTTAWA -- Food trucks will be allowed to set up at 28 City of Ottawa parks this summer.

The city is opening up food vending spaces at parks across Ottawa to assist local businesses and food truck/cart operators through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food vendors can apply for a licence from the City of Ottawa to have a space at popular parks during the summer months. Under the City of Ottawa's plans, food trucks/carts can operate in municipal parks between Canada Day and October 31.

Vendors must apply by June 26, and the City of Ottawa says a selection panel made up of staff from Recreation, Public Works, Bylaw Services and Public Health will select the businesses for permits.

There is no restrictions on the types of food that may be sold in city parks.

According to the City of Ottawa, new food truck/cart vendors will require a mobile refreshment vehicle or cart business licence and a seasonal designated space permit from the city to operate.

The permit costs are $450 for carts and $1,167 for trucks.

The 28 City of Ottawa parks are: