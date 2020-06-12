Advertisement
Ottawa weather to improve throughout the weekend
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 7:27AM EDT
Expect the weather to improve in Ottawa as this weekend progresses.
OTTAWA -- As restaurant patios finally reopen in Ottawa, expect the weather to improve as this weekend progresses.
Friday’s forecast calls for less-than-ideal patio weather. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a high of 20 C, and that chance increases to 40 per cent in the afternoon.
The temperature is expected to drop to 6 C Friday night.
On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C.
Sunday will be the day to get outside. Environment Canada is calling for a sunny day with a high of 22 C.