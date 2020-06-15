OTTAWA -- Expect the weather to heat up as Ottawa starts its first full week with reopened restaurant patios, hair salons and shopping malls.

The temperatures this week are expected to go from pleasantly warm, to hot, to scorching.

There is also no precipitation in the forecast all week.

Monday, expect a mainly sunny day with a high of 23 C and UV index of 8, or ‘very high’ .

Tuesday, expect another mainly sunny day with a high of 26 C.

Wednesday, it will be sunny and 29 C. Thursday: sunny and 30 C. And on Friday, the high is expected to reach 32 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

The hot weather is also expected to stick around for the weekend, with highs of 32 C on Saturday and 30 C on Sunday.