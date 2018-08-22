

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid several charges against a 26-year-old man following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a girl under the age of 16.

Ottawa Police allege the suspect met the victim online, through an unspecified social network described as being "exclusively designed for teenagers."

The alleged offenses happened between May 2017 and midsummer 2017, police say, and happened in a vehicle in the Kanata area.

Kyle Boucher is facing three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching, as well as one count of communicating with a person under 16 for the purpose of committing an offense.

Police say there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service SACA Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.

Ottawa Police tell Newstalk 580 CFRA they're not releasing the name of the social network in this case because they don't want to encourage copycats. However, they encourage parents, who may be concerned about their own teens' online activities, to talk with their kids about being careful when connecting with people online and off.