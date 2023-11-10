Ottawa weather: Showers Friday, clear Remembrance Day weekend

A rainy Friday will clear in time for the long weekend with temperatures remaining low.

Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 10 calls for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds becoming 20 km/h southwest gusting at 40 km/h then light by early this afternoon. The high will be 6 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early this evening and a low of minus 5 C.

The Remembrance Day weekend will be mostly sunny with cold temperatures.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 0 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 0 C.

Rain and flurries will return Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries.