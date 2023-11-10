OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa weather: Showers Friday, clear Remembrance Day weekend

    Soldiers stand guard at the National War Memorial during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015. Soldiers stand guard at the National War Memorial during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015.

    A rainy Friday will clear in time for the long weekend with temperatures remaining low.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 10 calls for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds becoming 20 km/h southwest gusting at 40 km/h then light by early this afternoon. The high will be 6 C.

    Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early this evening and a low of minus 5 C.

    The Remembrance Day weekend will be mostly sunny with cold temperatures.

    Saturday will be sunny with a high of 0 C.

    Sunday will be sunny with a high of 0 C.

    Rain and flurries will return Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries.

