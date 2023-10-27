Ottawa weather: Showers, clouds in the forecast for Friday

It will be another rainy day with mild temperatures in Ottawa today.

Environment Canada's forecast for Oct. 27 calls for a few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Winds will move southwest at 20 km/h with a high of 20 C.

Tonight calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Saturday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will drop beginning Sunday with a high of 7 C.