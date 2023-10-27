OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa weather: Showers, clouds in the forecast for Friday

    It will be another rainy day with mild temperatures in Ottawa today.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Oct. 27 calls for a few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

    Winds will move southwest at 20 km/h with a high of 20 C.

    Tonight calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

    Saturday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon.

    Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

    Temperatures will drop beginning Sunday with a high of 7 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News