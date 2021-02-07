OTTAWA -- We should see a dusting of snow today but it shouldn't require too much shoveling.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for periods of snow Sunday morning, ending by the afternoon, with an additional 40 per cent chance of flurries into the evening. The snowfall amount is about 2 cm.

Sunday's forecast high is minus 3°C. Expect a wind chill of around minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Overnight, the temperature drops to a low of minus 18°C with a wind chill of minus 24.

Monday is looking mainly sunny with a high of minus 6°C. The morning wind chill is expected to be around minus 25.

More snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of minus 6°C.

Wednesday is looking partly sunny with a high of minus 9°C.