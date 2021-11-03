Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Coldest night since early April in the forecast for Ottawa
Published Wednesday, November 3, 2021 7:28AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, November 3, 2021 5:37PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The coldest night in seven months is in the forecast for Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a low of minus 7 C overnight, the coldest night since April 3. The temperature dipped to minus 8.1 C that night.
It will be a mainly cloudy night with a chance of showers.
Thursday will be mainly sunny but chilly with a high of 4 C and a wind chill of -10 C in the morning.
Things will warm up slightly on Friday with a high of 7 C and a mix of sun and cloud.
The outlook for Saturday and Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud for both days.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 0 C.