OTTAWA -- It's the first official week of summer, but it's not going to feel like that in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy conditions with high of just 16 C on Tuesday.

That's nearly 10 degrees below the seasonal norm. The low on Tuesday night will drop all the way to 7 C.

On Wednesday things will warm up a bit, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and be warmer still, with a high of 26 C.

And Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28 C.

It's looking like rain on the weekend, with a 60 per cent chance of showers for both Saturday and Sunday.