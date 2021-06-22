Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Chilly temperatures ahead
A patron drinks a beverage at a patio in the ByWard Market in Ottawa, as patios open in Ontario's first phase of re-opening amidst the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- It's the first official week of summer, but it's not going to feel like that in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy conditions with high of just 16 C on Tuesday.
That's nearly 10 degrees below the seasonal norm. The low on Tuesday night will drop all the way to 7 C.
On Wednesday things will warm up a bit, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and be warmer still, with a high of 26 C.
And Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28 C.
It's looking like rain on the weekend, with a 60 per cent chance of showers for both Saturday and Sunday.