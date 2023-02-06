Ottawa Valley man facing child pornography, voyeurism charges

A Renfrew County man has been charged after an investigation into voyeurism and child pornography.

The police investigation started last Thursday after a report of voyeurism, OPP said in a news release on Monday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Bonnechere Valley Township.

Brian McCauley, 64, has been charged with possession of child pornography, making, printing or possessing child pornography for the purposes of publication, voyeurism and obstructing a peace officer.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Killaloe, Ont. in March.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Killaloe OPP.