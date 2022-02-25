Ottawa’s Ukrainian community is coming together to offer support to one another, watching from afar in horror and fear for their loved ones as Russia invades their country.

"This really is the worst case scenario," said Cassian Soltykevych, a Ukrainian-Canadian professional and Ottawa resident. "We didn’t think this day would actually come."

As Russia’s military offensive moved closer to the heart of Ukraine’s government, with the capital Kyiv under bombardment Friday morning, Ottawa residents with relatives there are doing their best to stay in touch with friends and family.

"It’s an incredibly difficult time," Soltykevych said. "They are hiding in metro stations trying to get away from the bombs that are dropped. Trying to do whatever they can to stay safe."

"Luckily, there is still cell phone service and communication channels that are open to us," he added. "We are trying to make sure that they are safe and sound.

"It’s the scariest thing that I’ve ever seen in my life."

Millions of people living in Ukraine are having to make agonizing decisions about whether to flee their homes or stay in an increasingly dangerous situation.

For Canadian Lana Niland, who moved to Kyiv from Saskatoon in 2003, leaving her home is no longer an option.

"A week ago that might have been an option for me… but it’s not really at the moment. Flights have been cancelled," she told CTV News Ottawa. "It’s not an option to get in the car … it’s gridlock along all of the highways."

Instead, Niland has been forced to find a bomb shelter nearby.

“There’s a number of bomb shelters near where I live,” she said. “I looked at a number of them today.”

The city of Ottawa is showing support; the Ukrainian flag was raised at city hall on Thursday, and the Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market was lit up yellow and blue.

The local Ukrainian community is raising funds to provide humanitarian aid for the country, and for those who will have to evacuate.

We are seeing a war,” said Ihor Michalchyshyn, CEO of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, whose family is in Kyiv. “We are seeing a massive invasion.”

The community is also organizing rallies to put pressure on all governments to do more to help Ukraine. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions against Russia on Thursday, and Canada is sending military personnel to Eastern Europe.

“I’m really worried for Ukraine … for my family living there,, my friends,” said Ottawa resident Lila Ibrahim. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen next.”