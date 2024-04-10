OTTAWA
    • Ottawa the hottest city in Canada Wednesday afternoon

    Parliament Hill is seen in this April 10, 2024 photograph. (CTV News Ottawa) Parliament Hill is seen in this April 10, 2024 photograph. (CTV News Ottawa)
    It's the warmest day of the year so far in Ottawa, as the temperature hit 21 C for the second straight day.

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa was also the hottest city in Canada, hitting 21.9 C at 5 p.m.

    However, Environment Canada is warning a spring soaker will move into eastern Ontario at the end of the work week, bringing up to 25 mm of rain on Thursday and Friday.

    The temperature warmed up to 21.4 C at 3 p.m. On Tuesday, the temperature hit 21.1 C.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a few clouds tonight. Low 4 C.

    Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with periods of rain beginning near noon. High 18 C.

    Rain continuing on Friday. High 15 C.

    Environment Canada's special weather outlook says Ottawa and eastern Ontario could see 15-25 mm of rain on Friday.

    The warmest April 10 in Ottawa history was in 2021, with a high of 24.8 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.

