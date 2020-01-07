OTTAWA -- Ottawa is one of the worst cities in Canada for bed bugs.

Orkin Canada ranks Ottawa 5th on its list of top ten bed bug cities in Canada.

The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by Orkin Canada between January 1 and December 31, 2019.

Toronto tops the list of bed bug cities, followed by Winnipeg, Vancouver and St. John’s.

In a statement, Orkin Canada says “this past year saw significant bed bug sightings across the country, from infestations in federal buildings to private homes.”

In October, the Federal Government partially closed an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada building on Rue Cremazie in Gatineau due to bed bugs in the building. Bed bugs were also discovered on three floors of a government building on King Edward Avenue.

Bed bugs can be identified by noticing tiny dark coloured stains, cast skins or live bugs. Orkin says the most effective places to look for bed bugs in are mattress tags and seams, under seat cushions, behind headboards, creases of drawers and carpets.