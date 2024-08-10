Ottawa teen releases first album: 'If Only You Knew'

An Ottawa artist has released her first album and it's titled "If Only You Knew."

Maeesha B., 17, told CTV Morning Live Thursday she takes inspiration from everything around her, while not sticking to one genre, as it gives her the opportunity to explore what she's really into.

"I love to mix everything up, especially how I was raised. My parents showed me different kinds of music," she said.

Her album includes songs representing different genres, and different times of her life, she says.

"That's my little baby," she said while talking about her album.

Ottawa's 17-year-old likes to take inspiration from artists that left a foot print in the music industry, she adds.

She's also releasing a video for her song "Prove It."

The video is expected to be released on Aug. 23.

Maeesha B. will be performing at the Caribbean and Food Festival in Pierrefonds, Que. Saturday.