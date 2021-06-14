OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says more than 100,000 residents of Ottawa are now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received two doses of a vaccine.

In an update on its COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, OPH says 113,067 residents of Ottawa have received both doses, an increase of 21,945 since Friday.

This amounts to 11 per cent of the total population of the city.

Another 21,280 first doses were administered over the weekend, bringing Ottawa's total number of residents with at least one dose to 651,525.

Between June 6 and 12, 90,177 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa, eclipsing the previous record last week of 74,000 shots in arms.

Among adults, OPH says 73 per cent of the population 18 and older has had one dose and 13 per cent have had two.

This comes as Ontario shortens the eligibility for a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to eight weeks from 12. Anyone who received the AstraZeneca vaccine is also allowed to receive a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as their second dose if AstraZeneca is unavailable. However, many residents said they could not book appointments Monday morning when the eligibility first expanded.

To date, 67,024 residents of Ottawa have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 3,276 have had two, up from 1,769 as of last Monday. Ottawa Public Health says someone who received AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer or Moderna is counted as having received two doses.

According to OPH data, 98 per cent of the city’s vaccine inventory has been administered as of Sunday evening. OPH does not have data on the number of doses sent to local pharmacies.

Pop-up clinics continue

Ottawa Public Health is hosting several more pop-up vaccination clinics this week for residents of high-priority neighbourhoods 12 and older who have yet to receive a first dose. You must be at least 12 to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine and you must be at least 18 to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Here is a look at the upcoming locations for the pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Monday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 15 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AMA Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd

Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Adult High School, 330 Lajoie St.

Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

List of eligible priority neighbourhoods:

West Centretown

Emerald Woods - Sawmill Creek

Greenboro East

Hunt Club Park

Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen

Ledbury - Heron Gate - Ridgemont

Riverview

Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm

Lowertown East-ByWard Market

Sandy Hill

Vanier North

Vanier South

Manor Park

Overbrook - McArthur

Carson Grove - Carson Meadows

Carleton Heights - Rideauview

Carlington

Hunt Club East - Western Community

Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North

Bayshore - Belltown

Britannia Village

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 651,525

Ottawa residents with two doses: 113,067

Percent of population 18 and older with at least one dose: 73 per cent

Percent of population 18 and older with two doses: 13 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 62 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 11 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE

12-17: 37 per cent (24,213 people)

18-29: 53 per cent (99,112 people)

30-39: 58 per cent (91,279 people)

40-49: 77 per cent (103,834 people)

50-59: 84 per cent (118,025 people)

60-69: 87 per cent (103,439 people)

70-79: 92 per cent (69,750 people)

80 and older: 93 per cent (39,321 people)

Unknown age: 2,554 people

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH TWO DOSES