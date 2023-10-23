Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says it is now short 50 school bus drivers

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it is working to bolster the number of school bus drivers in the capital.

Last week, OSTA said it had a shortage of 71 drivers, but in a statement Monday, updated that number to 50.

"This driver shortage results in the long-term cancellation of approximately four per cent (216 runs) of all transportation services managed by OSTA," the statement says.

The plan OSTA announced Monday to resolve the shortage includes the already-announced 33 drivers who are currently in training. It also includes 12 drivers who will be made available through "maximizing the efficiency of our existing fleet by consolidating existing runs serviced with buses, not at capacity" and five drivers who will be made available because of students attending two new west-end schools who live within walking distance.

"Driver vacancies can fluctuate based on retention, holidays, and medical absences," OSTA says.

The organization says it will provide public updates on the shortage of drivers and the number of run cancellations on the 15th and 30th of every month.