OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa student transport driver facing sexual assault charges

    Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A 52-year-old student transportation driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van in Ottawa.

    An investigation was launched into an alleged incident that occurred in the Vanier area involving a youth, who was under the age of 16, according to Ottawa police.

    In a media release, police say on Feb. 23, the accused "locked the doors and drove away from the drop-off zone before the last student on board was able to exit."

    "He parked the van in another school parking area and forced the student to perform a sexual act," police said on Friday. "The student was then released and able to exit the transport van."

    The youth immediately reported the incident to a teacher, according to police.

    Mohamed Elbarkouky, 52, of Ottawa is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

    Police say the accused was employed as a vulnerable/special needs student transport driver for a Vanier area high school.

    Investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit believe there could be other victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News