Ottawa student transport driver facing sexual assault charges

A 52-year-old student transportation driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van in Ottawa.

An investigation was launched into an alleged incident that occurred in the Vanier area involving a youth, who was under the age of 16, according to Ottawa police.

In a media release, police say on Feb. 23, the accused "locked the doors and drove away from the drop-off zone before the last student on board was able to exit."

"He parked the van in another school parking area and forced the student to perform a sexual act," police said on Friday. "The student was then released and able to exit the transport van."

The youth immediately reported the incident to a teacher, according to police.

Mohamed Elbarkouky, 52, of Ottawa is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say the accused was employed as a vulnerable/special needs student transport driver for a Vanier area high school.

Investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.