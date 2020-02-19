OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony Wednesday, paying tribute to some star legacy athletes.

Dave Best, the chair of the Hall, said it plays a special role in Ottawa.

“We have over two hundred and eighty members in it now," he said. "We honour people who are sport leaders they help celebrate our sporting heritage as a sport leader as an athlete, a coach as a team builder or a media rep people who have really brought prominence and publicity and cheering to the city.”

Wednesday's inductees include Jean Beardsley for curling, Eddie Carroll for boxing nad Wilfrid Mathieu for speed skating.

Three teams, including the 1892 Ottawa tug-of-war Canadian champions, were inducted. The Ottawa Senators Stanley Cup winners from 1915 to 1927 and the Ottawa Silver Seven, an original hockey dynasty, were also inducted.

This is the first group of legacy athletes to be honoured and the hall will continue to recognize more in the future.

The Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame is located at 195 Elgin St. and is open to the public free of charge.