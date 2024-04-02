Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada

Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.

Last Sunday, cyclists Dawn and Arthur Morewood kicked off their journey in Florida, documenting their experiences along the way on YouTube.

Their ride will cover approximately 2,700 to 3,000 kilometres, with a target of completing the journey to Ottawa in 30 to 35 days. Using modern technology, the duo has mapped out their route using the Ride with GPS app, which gives them bicycle routes and trails that will lead them from Florida, back home to Ottawa.

Their journey starts on the Coast to Coast trail, known as the C2C trail, starting from St. Petersburg and travelling through the small towns of Florida before joining the East Coast Greenway. From there, they'll navigate their way through iconic landmarks such as New York City, transitioning onto the Empire State Trail, which will guide them through the scenic Hudson Valley and into Canada.

Dawn and Arthur Morewood are cycling back to Ottawa from Florida, documenting their journey on YouTube. (Arthur and Dawn/YouTube)

Dawn and Arthur are relying on platforms like www.warmshowers.org to connect with fellow cyclists and gracious hosts. From cozy bed and breakfasts to welcoming homes, and small hotels, the duo is prepared to immerse themselves in the local culture and make friends along the way.

Armed with their trusty Class 1 Gazelle E-bikes, Dawn and Arthur are ready to conquer the open road. With pedal-assist technology, these bikes provide a seamless blend of power and efficiency.

"They are pedal assist, no throttle. So if we don’t pedal, we fall over," Dawn said. "We’ve done thousands of miles on these bikes and have a handle on what distances we can do. The first level, eco, we can get close to 180 km of distance from the battery."

The couple aims to complete about 100 km per day before they find a place to stay for the night. And they are carrying some extra weight too, including 17 pounds in Dawn's pannier and 21 pounds in Arthur's.

As they make their way back home, Dawn, 61, and Arthur, 81, invite viewers to join them on their incredible adventure. Follow their journey on YouTube and witness the snowbirds' remarkable adventure back to Canada, one pedal at a time.