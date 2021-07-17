OTTAWA -- The 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League champions will be crowned in Ottawa next summer.

The CEBL announced the Ottawa BlackJacks and the city of Ottawa have been awarded the rights to host the 2022 CEBL Championship Weekend at the Arena at TD Place from Aug. 17 to 21.

"The celebration of basketball, music, and local culture will feature concerts, street festivals, the CEBL Awards Gala, and several legacy projects to be announced at a later date," said the CEBL in a statement.

Ottawa will receive an automatic birth into the four-team championship weekend.

Congratulations to @ott_blackjacks on their first home game with a crowd! Kudos for bringing the Championship weekend to Ottawa. @CEBLeague pic.twitter.com/YoJtIsVMsM — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) July 17, 2021

Championship Weekend tickets, as part of the BlackJacks season membership package, can be reserved for just $50 at www.theblackjacks.ca.

The city of Ottawa is also scheduled to host the 2022 Canadian National Skating Championships in January at TD Place as events resume following the COVID-19 pandemic.